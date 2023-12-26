NYC woman assaulted, raped after two men break into her home in horrific invasion: cops

A Brooklyn woman was raped by a stranger who broke into her home over the weekend, police said Monday.

The brute and an accomplice busted into the Sunset Park home around 6 p.m. Saturday and assaulted the 49-year-old woman, with one of the men raping her before both ran off, cops said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Surveillance photos of the two intruders, released by the NYPD, show one wearing a hoodie with light-colored pants and the other with black pants, a white coat and a wool hat.

Both are described as being in their 30s and are 5 feet 9 to 6 feet tall, the department said.

READ MORE