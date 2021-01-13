The Gothamist:

New York City is taking steps to sever its contracts with the Trump Organization in the wake of a deadly riot and invasion of the U.S. Capitol last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Speaking on MSNBC Wednesday morning, Mayor de Blasio said that the city has the right to cancel contracts with organizations should its members engage in criminal activity.

“Inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government clearly constitutes criminal activity,” de Blasio said, referring to a speech President Donald Trump delivered during a rally with his supporters immediately preceding the Capitol attack.

The President is now facing the prospect of a second impeachment a week before his term ends. A vote by the House of Representatives is expected to take place Wednesday.

The Trump Organization currently operates two skating rinks—Wollman Rink and Lasker Rink—and a carousel in Central Park, in addition to the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx. The mayor said the value of those contracts added up to roughly $17 million a year.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mayor de Blasio said he anticipated a legal challenge from the Trump Organization but maintained the city was “on strong legal ground.”

De Blasio first raised the prospect of ending the city’s relationship with the Trump Organization on Tuesday, saying that the Law Department was looking into the matter. On Wednesday, de Blasio cited as precedent the PGA’s recent decision to cancel the 2022 PGA Championship at a Trump golf course.

Since he was elected, several Trump-branded condo buildings as well as a hotel have sought to distance themselves from him by removing the Trump name. In 2019, the Trump Organization removed its name from the Wollman and Lasker rinks.

It has operated the two rinks since the 1980s.

NY TIMES STORY ABOUT TRUMP’S REMARKABLE RECREATION OF THE WOLLMAN ICE RINK IN 1986

ABOUT NEW YORK; Pssst, Here’s a Secret: Trump Rebuilds Ice Rink –

FOLLOWING the grand opening of the Wollman Rink this week, New Yorkers can now set their sights on the gala grand opening of the Wollman Rink next week.

Donald J. Trump refurbished the Central Park -skating rink two and a half months ahead of his own speedy six-month schedule and $750,000 below his own projected $3 million budget, having taken over the project after the city spent six years and $12 million unsuccessfully trying to get the job done.

”He built the most fabulous rink I have ever seen,” said Vera Banchet, watching her daughter skate. ”I saw Trump on TV again last night. If I may say so, he is not one to hide his light under a bushel.”

Mr. Trump did the project free of charge, saying it irritated him just watching the fiasco, although he has reaped torrential publicity and much good will.

Read more at The Gothamist