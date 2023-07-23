Smoke shops, CBD stores, and delis across New York City that sell cannabis without a license are also stocking illegal chocolate bars containing psilocybin – the hallucinogenic ingredient in magic mushrooms.

While there are a handful of licensed legal cannabis dispensaries in Manhattan, there are hundreds selling cannabis illegally, and many of those that do also sell magic mushroom products which are completely illegal across the Empire State.

Bitter, nutty-tasting psychedelic magic mushrooms have been taken recreationally for millennia, but in the last decade ground up mushrooms have increasingly been incorporated into sweet chocolate bars.

Unlike cannabis, whose intoxicating ingredient is THC, magic mushrooms contain psilocybin, which can lead to sensory distortion, euphoria, as well as auditory and visual hallucinations.

Though they are completely legal in Oregon and Colorado and partially decriminalized in five other states, in the remaining 44 – including New York – they are illegal.

