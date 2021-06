The New York Post:

A Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Elmhurst, Queens was desecrated with swastikas, profane graffiti and the term “baby killers.”

New York City Councilman Robert Holden shared images of the vandalism on Twitter Wednesday, and vowed to work with police to make an arrest.

“I am deeply disgusted by this cowardly act of vandalism at the Queens Vietnam Veterans Memorial,” the Democrat wrote.

“I am working… to make sure the perpetrator is brought to justice. I offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the sick soul who did it.”

The incident was reported to police on a 911 call around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, and officers responded to complaints of criminal mischief at the site, which is on 79th Street and Grand Avenue in Elmhurst Park, NYPD spokesperson Sergeant Jessica McRorie told The Post.

The vandal scrawled “fallen solvs,” “baby killers” and a Nazi symbol in red on one of the memorial’s semi-circular granite walls, which are inscribed with the names of the 371 soldiers from Queens who died in the conflict, according to the park’s website.

