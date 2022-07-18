The Queens bus rider assaulted in an alleged “anti-white” crime told The Post on Sunday that one of her attackers accused her of being a fan of former President Donald Trump before the assailants bashed her on the head.

Jill LeCroix, a 57-year-old grandma of five, was left bleeding after she was blitzed by three black women July 9 while riding the city bus — an attack now being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

“Before they hit me, the girl with the green hair said, ‘You probably like Trump! Don’t you?’ LeCroix recalled. “I said, ‘I love him.’ I didn’t see which one hit me first.

“The one with the green hair, she was saying she hates white people, the way they talk, hates white skin, the way their skin cracks. Saying she was gangsta,” said the bartender, who was headed to visit her mother at the time.

“I was the only white person on the bus. By the time we started passing St. John’s Cemetery on Woodhaven, she started in on me, saying, ‘That’s where I’m going to bury you!’

“She had a bag from Bath and Body Works, and she took out a scrub and said she was going to beat me with it. It was tangerine,” LeCroix said. “She said, ‘You’re going to get what you deserve! All white people are going to get what they deserve.’ It was crazy.”

READ MORE