Shocking surveillance footage shows a woman being viciously assaulted by a homeless man in a Queens subway station after ignoring him on a train, police said Monday.

The attack happened just after 5 a.m. Sept. 20 as the 33-year-old victim tried to exit the northbound A train at the Howard Beach stop without engaging with the vagrant, cops said.

The suspect, 41-year-old Waheed Foster — who has two prior busts for attacking women — then chased the woman off the train, attacking her near the subway entrance, cops said.

The sickening footage shows Foster throwing the woman into the wall before repeatedly punching and kicking her on the ground, cops said.

