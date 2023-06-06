New York City officials yesterday proudly unveiled their latest offering to residents – a free, ‘public health’ vending machine dishing out crack pipes, the overdose-reversing drug Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

The machine in Brownsville, Brooklyn, is the first of its kind in New York. The city’s Democrats hailed it as a watershed, public health moment, calling a press conference to tout their initiative and promise more down the line.

To access the machine’s contents, residents simply need to punch in the right zip code.

Then, they’ll have free access to the strips, Narcan, condoms, tampons, nicotine-gum, first aid kits and the ‘safer smoking kits’, sanitary pads, Vitamin C and COVID-19 tests.

