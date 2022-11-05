NY Post

The accused serial sex predator just nabbed for raping a woman in the West Village was ordered held without bail Friday — as prosecutors and sources said his latest victim is a tourist who was choked so hard, several bones broke in her neck. Suspected fiend Carl Phanor — who police sources say has a “scales of justice” tattoo on his left hand — swayed and said nothing at his court arraignment as prosecutors detailed the “clear predatory pattern” he used in his string of attacks over the past nine months in Manhattan. “In each case, the defendant targeted women in areas that, in the very early mornings, are desolate, with minimal surveillance,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Lauren Breen said during the hearing.

