The city is boosting annual funding for beds for the homeless and other services, Mayor Adams announced Sunday, weeks after launching a crackdown on homeless encampments. The $171 million yearly investment will go in part toward 1,400 “Safe Haven” beds for homeless people, he said at a news conference at City Hall. It will bring the total number of Safe Haven beds — located at smaller sites with fewer eligibility requirements than regular homeless shelters — to 4,000, Adams said. “What we are announcing today is the largest investment in the city’s history in support of vulnerable New Yorkers experiencing homelessness on our streets and subway,” Adams said. The funding will be part of Adams’ executive budget for the next fiscal year, which is expected to be released Tuesday. Funding will also go toward outreach efforts to encourage homeless New Yorkers to move off the streets. The city houses more than 45,000 people in shelters, according to the Department of Homeless Services, and roughly another 4,000 people are estimated to live on the streets. Since Adams took office on Jan. 1, the city has taken down more than 200 homeless encampments. Authorities have also sought to remove homeless people from subways and get them into shelters.

