New York City has told pizzerias that use coal or wood-burning ovens to slice their carbon emissions by 75 percent or else face hefty fines.

Ted Timbers, spokesman for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, confirmed the new rules on Sunday.

“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” Timbers said in a statement. “This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible.”

According to the New York Post, the new rule will likely require pizzerias with pre-2016 ovens to pay upwards of $20,000 to install air filtration systems, which will include continued maintenance costs.

