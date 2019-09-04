BREITBART:

Newly hired teachers in New York City schools attended orientation sessions ahead of the start of the upcoming school year, where they were given a book containing an essay entitled “Dear White Teacher.”

The New York Post learned about the essay and reported that it differs from the city’s Department of Education’s controversial teacher training program:

Unlike the Department of Education’s controversial “implicit bias” training — which, among other lessons, tells teachers that “racial equity” requires favoring black students over whites — the essay’s message is that white instructors should stop being afraid to discipline black students.

Essay author Chrysanthius Lathan blasts white teachers who she says routinely send minority students to “teachers of color” for discipline — because they’re scared of being called racist.

“My strength in the classroom does not come from my racial identity, and neither does yours,” Lathan, a former teacher in Portland, Oregon, who now works as an educational consultant, wrote in her essay.