NYC teacher accused of raping teen sent him texts on how she’d be ‘moaning all day and all night’ for him: ‘Took advantage of me’

The Queens middle school teacher charged with raping a 14-year-old boy twisted his trust to take advantage of him, the victim told The Post Saturday — and shared some of the sickening messages he said she sent him. The teen, who The Post is not publicly identifying, said in a phone interview that 33-year-old Melissa Rockensies began grooming him shortly after she began filling in as an educator at his school last year. “I feel like she took advantage of me because of my age and I was vulnerable with her,” the teen said, noting he began emailing her over a problem he had with another kid at school.

“I felt comfortable with her. I’m smart but I don’t make good decisions. I work off of impulse. If someone says let’s go do something I’d say all right let’s go do it.” The mother of three soon began messaging him on Instagram, he claimed, and over the course of almost a year fired off a barrage of depraved messages, which she then urged him to delete. “Oh and delete the chat okay love you byeeeeeeee,” Rockensies allegedly wrote to the victim, who provided screenshots of the message and others to The Post.

