New York City officials are now suing 30 counties across New York state for refusing to accept border crossers and illegal aliens into their communities. The lawsuit comes after Mayor Eric Adams (D) was shut down when he attempted to bus migrants to multiple communities.

Since the spring of last year, more than 72,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary city of New York City. Adams, as a result, sought to start busing migrants out of the city and to surrounding counties across the state.

Last month, a New York judge blocked Adams from busing border crossers and illegal aliens to Orange County, New York, while another judge blocked him from busing new arrivals to Rockland County.

This week, Adams announced that the city is suing 30 New York counties, claiming they are exhibiting “xenophobic bigotry” for trying to protect their residents from waves of illegal immigration that strains public resources, hospital systems and infrastructure, and drives up housing prices.

