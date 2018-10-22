NYC subway stops short for urinating man

NEW YORK POST:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“That’s New York City for you” (train stopped a foot before where he was standing) #subwaycreatures

A post shared by SubwayCreatures (@subwaycreatures) on

The city’s subways just entered a new level of vile.

A disturbing online video shows a man standing at the edge of a platform at the Times Square-42nd Street subway station – his jeans down around his knees, showing his bare bottom – and boldly urinating onto the tracks below.

The man can be seen doing his business before stunned straphangers on the platform and moments before a train pulls into the station.

“That’s New York City for you, man,” someone can be heard saying in the clip.

The footage was posted Monday to the transit-centric Instagram page, Subway Creatures, and received more than 143,800 views by Monday afternoon.

More from the NY Post

Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"?

Advertisements