NYC Subway Passenger John Rote Arrested for Firing Pistol to Defend Woman

Forty-three-year-old John Rote is under arrest after he allegedly fired two rounds at a man who was reportedly trying to rob a woman on a Manhattan subway platform.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred Tuesday after Rote saw 49-year-old Matthew Roesch allegedly hold “the emergency gate open” only to demand money before allowing a woman on the subway.

The Post noted that police indicated that the woman tried to sidestep Roesch, who allegedly responded by getting directly in front of her and saying, “If you don’t give me a dollar, I’m going to take your purse.”

After witnessing the incident, Rote screamed, “Get away from her!” He then fired two rounds down the platform. Marie Calvert-Kilbane, his defense attorney, told the New York Post that Rote has legally owned the gun for 13 years.

