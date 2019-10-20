NY POST

Going to class is not required to receive a city diploma. It’s not widely advertised, but under Department of Education rules, students cannot be denied credit or graduation “based on lack of seat time alone.” Under state law, school districts may adopt a “minimum attendance standard.” New York City does not. While city schools must take attendance, kids can still pass or be promoted even if chronically absent, which is missing more than 10 percent of days.

