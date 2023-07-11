Amid rampant retail theft across the county, supermarkets in New York have resorted to locking up pints of their high-end ice cream offerings, with lids that must be removed at checkout.

The New York Post reports that the Fairway supermarket in the Upper West Side is one such store, taking precautions with plastic tops on top of $6 cartons of Häagen-Dazs. On the freezer, they posted a sign that reads, “To help maintain the lowest possible cost, a protective lock has been placed on some units of ice cream.”

“This lock will be removed at checkout by a store associate. We apologize for any inconvenience,” it said about the plastic lock device.

In a video on Twitter, an employee at the store said the ice cream is a “high theft item.” He added, “People come, take 10 and run out of the store.”

One customer at the store said, “This is the age we live in now, unfortunately. This is the New York that we know.” He continued, “This has nothing to do with anything other than people coming in and ripping off places that are trying to make money.”

“Before you know it, all our groceries will be locked up and we’ll have to go through a security check just to buy food,” another shopper said.

READ MORE