The stepfather who was freed without bail after allegedly strangling his 15-year-old stepson, Corde Scott to death earlier this year was rearrested on Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement that said Tyresse Minter – who was released Wednesday by a lenient Bronx judge – was in police custody over a parole violation.

“My top priority is public safety,” Hochul said in a statement. “Earlier today, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a warrant for Tyresse Minter, and he is now in custody.”

Hochul said the Dept. of Corrections was “initiating the parole revocation process” on Minter over his arrest for allegedly slaying the teen.

