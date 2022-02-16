NEW YORK POST:

This is the “sweet” creative producer who was stabbed to death in a heinous early-hours attack after she was followed inside her Chinatown apartment.

Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was named by cops late Sunday as the victim of the break-in and attack in Chrystie Street after surveillance footage caught the suspect sneaking in behind her at around 4:30 a.m.

She had come from New Jersey and had been in the sixth-floor apartment less than a year, the building’s owner told The Post Sunday.

“Such a sweet girl,” the building’s owner told The Post.

Lee was a Rutgers University graduate and worked as a senior creative producer at digital music platform Splice, the company confirmed to The Post.

“Over the weekend our beloved Christina Lee was senselessly murdered in her home,” the company said in a tribute shared on Twitter Monday.

