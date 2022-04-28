A shocking new video shows a stabbing suspect attacking a nurse with scissors while cuffed to a hospital bed before lunging at a cop.

Luis Medina, 30, allegedly went berserk after being taken into custody at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a 41-year-old woman multiple times during a domestic dispute at 65 East Gun Hill Road in The Bronx, cops said.

Medina had suffered minor injuries during the encounter with the woman and was taken to Bronx Hospital for minor injuries, according to the NYPD.

