The sicko suspected of randomly shoving a woman onto subway tracks in The Bronx was arrested Tuesday — after an eagle-eyed MTA worker recognized him from a wanted poster and flagged down cops. Theodore Ellis, 31, was taken into custody just before noon at the Jackson Avenue station in Melrose – the same station where he shoved his 52-year-old victim onto the roadbed Sunday afternoon, cops said. An MTA worker recognized Ellis from wanted posters hung up at the station and flagged down police, who put him in cuffs and charged him with assault and reckless endangerment, according to cops and NYPD sources. The worker told police that Ellis was a regular illegal “swipe seller” at the station, sources said. When cops interviewed him, he made incriminating statements and said he “couldn’t remember” what the victim said to “piss him off” but claimed that he “didn’t show his own strength,” a police official said. Chilling surveillance video showed Ellis allegedly grabbing his victim by the waist and whipping her onto the tracks in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

