A sexual predator with the word “Rude” emblazoned in big letters on the front of his shorts forced his way into a stranger’s East Village apartment and tried to rape her at knifepoint before robbing her, police said Monday.

The assailant followed the 53-year-old victim into the Lillian Wald Houses off the FDR Drive about 9 a.m. Sunday, forced his way into her apartment and pulled a knife, cops said.

He tried to rape the woman but wound up pleasuring himself instead. He then took the victim’s cell phone and $20 cash and ran off, cops said.

READ MORE