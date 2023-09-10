NYC school to drop ‘math’ from name as student arithmetic scores tank

This math isn’t adding up.

Parents in Brooklyn’s ultra-liberal Boerum Hill are pushing to drop the “math and science” portion of MS 447’s name — which in recent years has seen its students’ math proficiency plummet — to boost diversity.

In late August, the Community Education Council for District 15 voted unanimously to change the name of the district’s once-coveted institution from The Math & Science Exploratory School to The Exploratory School.

MS 477 Principal Arin Rusch read at the meeting the resolution for the school’s name change, describing the current, STEM-focused moniker as “limiting” and “misaligned” with the institution’s academic mission.

“MS 447 curriculum has evolved and expanded to be multidisciplinary and inquiry-based, focusing on thoughtful exploration across all subjects,” Rusch said.

