NEW YORK POST:

Call it geode politics.

Mayor Adams said that the Big Apple is littered with unique crystals that give out a “special energy.”

The former officer — and gem-tleman — even wears multi-colored healing gems on his right wrist. Adams has gotten so into the New Age fad that local blog Hell Gate NYC has dubbed him “NYC’s first Crystals Guy mayor.”

Pricey crystals are popular among celebrities such as Adele and Spencer Pratt and even some Wall Street collectors, who swear by their “healing” properties.

Speaking to Politico in the spring, Adams said he discovered NYC’s iconic bedrock is comprised of unique gems and minerals and that “there’s a special energy that comes from here.”

