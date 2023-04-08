A few weeks ago, Christina Izzo, 33, was out with a couple of friends at Ye’s Apothecary, a Szechuan restaurant and speakeasy that opened in NYC’s Chinatown last year.

They asked to order some more food — the restaurant serves a menu of $12 to $15 small plates — but were told they couldn’t: The clock was ticking and the 90 minutes allotted for their reservation were nearly up.

Izzo was peeved.

“It was almost like a bodyguard ushering you out of a club after a fight,” said the editor, who lives on the Upper West Side.

She had a similar experience recently at Torrisi Bar and Restaurant, a buzzy new spot on Mulberry Street.

When her party was first seated, a server warned them that they only had 90 minutes.

They were only granted more flexibility when Izzo flexed her media connections and said she planned to order lots of food from the menu of pricey Italian American dishes, which include linguine with clams ($29) and chicken alla griglia ($39).

Torrisi did not respond to a request for comment.

Time limits have gotten “out of control,” Izzo said, noting that it’s often just not feasible for three people to work their way through a multicourse meal in an hour and a half.

