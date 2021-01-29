The New York Post:

New York City restaurant owners are boiling mad over Gov. Cuomo’s tentative announcement that indoor dining would only resume at 25 percent capacity — complaining they can’t survive with three out of every four seats empty.

Cuomo said Wednesday that he’ll have an update on indoor dining in New York City by week’s end — but, “We’re looking at going back to the 25 percent.”

Eatery owners said Thursday that the restrictions were outrageous when their counterparts in other parts of the state were already allowed to open at 50 percent.

“The restaurants are packed in Nassau and I feel like I’m going to f—ing shoot myself! Are you f—ing kidding me?!” fumed Rocco Sacramento, the owner of Trattoria L’Incontro in Astoria, Queens.

In Nassau County, 6.5 percent of coronavirus tests are coming back positive, but in Queens, it’s only 5.8 percent, according to state data.

New York City restaurants closed to indoor dining entirely in mid-December after being allowed to serve at 25 percent capacity in the fall.

“Twenty-five percent? We can’t! It’s stupid — I’d be losing money,” said Syed Hossain, owner of the 32-seat Tikka Indian Grill in Williamsburg, Brooklyn — which would be able to serve only eight indoor customers at a time.

