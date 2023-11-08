NYC public defender Victoria Ruiz resigns after being caught tearing down Israel-Hamas hostage posters

A New York County public defender who was caught brazenly tearing down posters of hostages missing in the Israel-Hamas war has resigned from her position, a rep said Tuesday.

Victoria Ruiz, 36, decided to leave the New York County Defender Services after she was captured in a viral video last week ripping down one of the many posters plastered across the Big Apple since the terrorist organization attacked Israel on Oct. 7, a rep for the Defender Services told The Post.

The New York County public defender was identified as the person tearing down the posters in the video by nonprofit watchdog StopAntisemitism.

