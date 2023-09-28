NYC professor who threatened to ‘chop’ Post reporter with machete gets new teaching gig

The former Manhattan college professor who threatened to “chop” up a Post reporter while holding a machete to his neck appears to have secured a new teaching gig.

Shellyne Rodriguez is listed as an adjunct instructor at the Cooper Union in the East Village and appears on the fall semester schedule as teaching a sculpture class.

A spokesperson for Cooper Union did not immediately respond when asked to confirm Rodriguez’s employment status.

Rodriguez was fired from her roles as a professor at both Hunter College and the School of Visual Arts after she was caught threatening and then chasing a veteran Post reporter with a machete on May 23.She was charged with harassment and menacing following the violent encounter which began when the scribe and a photographer knocked on the door of her Bronx apartment to get comment on a viral video featuring the professor.Rodriguez was caught on the video cursing and yelling at a group of Hunter students who set up a table with anti-abortion pamphlets and materials on May 2.

