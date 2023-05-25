The manic Manhattan arts professor who held a machete to a Post reporter’s neck and threatened to “chop” him up surrendered to police Thursday.

Shellyne Rodriguez, 45, was caught on camera wielding the blade and spewing menacing remarks Tuesday outside her Bronx apartment.

She surrendered to the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

The shocking chain of events unfolded when the veteran Post reporter knocked on Rodriguez’s door to ask her about viral footage of her cursing out Hunter College pro-life students.

“Get the f–k away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete,” the unhinged professor screamed before barging out with the blade.

READ MORE