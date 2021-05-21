The New York Post:

A Brooklyn middle school principal this week urged teachers and administrators to demand government sanctions against Israel — sparking outrage and a pending probe by the school system’s independent investigator, The Post has learned.

In an email sent amid the since-suspended fighting between Israel and Hamas terrorists, Principal Amanda Bueno told staffers at MS 136, “If you have been watching the news in absolute horror, you are not alone.”

“You can take action today by protesting, attending a vigil, making a public commitment to Palestinian Liberation, signing a petition, or calling your government officials to place sanctions on Isreal (sic),” she wrote Wednesday morning.

“The time is now to take a stand for those impacted by state-sanctioned violence and crimes against the humanity of the most vulnerable in our world.”

Bueno — who titled the email, “Day of Action in Solidarity with The Palestinian Uprising & General Strike” — also included a list of links.

One led to the “Teach Palestine” website and another to a May 10 article about US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) tweeting against the Israeli raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem that sparked the recent round of Hamas rocket attacks.

An MS 136 teacher, who is Jewish, told The Post, “I opened the email and I was in shock. I felt very targeted and very attacked by her words.”

These resources she provided, it’s propaganda,” the teacher added.

“There was nothing in the email about Hamas rockets targeting innocent Israeli civilians.”

Lawyer Inna Vernikov — a former staffer for then-Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D-Brooklyn), an outspoken supporter of Israel — also sent a letter to the DOE calling for Bueno to be reprimanded.

“New York law forbids requesting or encouraging any public servant, city employee, or subordinate public servant/employee to engage in political activities,” she wrote.

More at The New York Post