NYC pre-K teacher wasn’t punished for ‘antisemitic’ poster as parents call for probe over ‘campaign against Jews’

A pre-K teacher at an Upper East Side public school went unpunished by the city’s Department of Education after putting up a crude poster outside of her classroom that was slammed as antisemitic.Siriana Abboud, a 29-year-old teacher at PS 59, Beekman Hill International School, sparked outrage over the poster, which featured drawings of different noses with the question, “Why do people have different noses?” written on it.

“I think it’s based on your ethnic identity. In art, we learn that you can often tell ethnicity from the bridge of your nose,” a note on the poster signed “Siriana (PreK)” said.Jewish staffers complained that the display evoked cruel antisemitic stereotypes.The poster was removed in October 2022, however, Abboud was never disciplined by the DOE over the incident.

