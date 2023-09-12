NYC Police, Fire Department Face Overtime Cuts to Ease Financial Burden from Migrants

New York City police officers are facing overtime cuts as the city struggles with the financial toll of the migrant crisis.

There are 110,000 migrants in New York City, which Democrat Mayor Eric Adams’ office estimates will cost the city $12 billion over the next three years, the Daily Mail reported.

As part of city-wide budget reductions to help fund the influx of migrants, Director of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget Jacques Jiha is calling for not only the New York Police Department (NYPD) but also the Fire Department, Department of Sanitation, and Department of Corrections to reduce overtime.

The overtime cuts come as the NYPD struggles with police shortages and rising crime rates.

Patrick Hendry, the head of the Police Benevolent Association, claims the city’s call to cut overtime is impossible.

“It is going to be impossible for the NYPD to significantly reduce overtime unless it fixes its staffing crisis. We are still thousands of cops short, and we’re struggling to drive crime back to pre-2020 levels without adequate personnel,” Hendry told the Daily Mail.

The overpopulation of migrants has become so severe that city shelters might have to force women and children to live in tents because of overcrowded facilities.

