One person was shot in Hell’s Kitchen Saturday night, after an argument on the sidewalk devolved into gunfire that sent tourists scrambling for cover, according to police and video obtained by The Post.

The attack happened on West 46th Street near 9th Avenue at around 5:45 p.m., when the assailant walked up to one of the victims and opened fire, according to a source.

Footage shows two men, one in a black jacket and another in a blue jacket, appearing to argue on the sidewalk outside a Japanese restaurant as pedestrians and workers stroll by, oblivious to the dispute.

“What? What? . . . Stop playin’, bro!” the man in the blue jacket can be heard saying before turning away in apparent frustration as the other man walks out of frame.

Roughly 10 seconds later, as several people are walking nearby, the man in black can be heard saying, “What’s up, n—a,” before shots ring out, according to the clip.

The man in black reappears in the video, his arms holding what appears to be a gun at point-blank range. A flash emerges from the muzzle as he fires, the video shows.

