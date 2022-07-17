An official in New York City reports a spike in monkeypox cases where incidents more than doubled in the past week. The official states the outbreak in the nation’s largest city accounts for 30 percent of all U.S. cases.

Manhattan Burrough President Mark D. Levine tweeted a chart released this week from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene revealing a dramatic spike in the number of monkeypox cases in the city. Between July 1 and 13, New York health officials report more than 170 cases of monkeypox.

“It was another day of meltdown in NYC‘s monkeypox vaccinatation [sic] effort, caused by severe lack of supply and failed scheduling technology” Levine tweeted. He added that New York City is now recording 30 percent of the total number of U.S. cases but is only receiving 10 percent of the national vaccination supply.

