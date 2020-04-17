NY POST

A New York City nurse who recently recovered from the coronavirus was attacked on her way to work by a group of vicious youths who badly beat her and ran off with her purse, police sources and the victim told The Post. Martha Toscano had just gotten out of the 6 train station on her way to work at Bellevue Hospital Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. when about 15 thugs ran her down and pummeled her to the ground. “I thought they were going to kill me,” Toscano, 60, said in a phone call from her Queens studio Thursday.

