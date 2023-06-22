Breitbart

More than 60 percent of border crossers and illegal aliens who have arrived in New York City since the spring of last year are living off local taxpayers in subsidized housing and shelters — including luxury hotels. Mayor Eric Adams (D) has massively expanded New York City’s shelters to accommodate nearly 80,000 migrants who have arrived in the city over the last year. More than 6-in-10 of those migrants, the New York Post reports, are still living in the city’s shelter system. The sheer volume of border crossers and illegal aliens staying in shelters has increased the system’s population by more than 110 percent since Adams took office. Experts have said the growth in the shelter system is unstainable. Most prominently, Adams has placed hundreds of migrants in Manhattan’s iconic Roosevelt Hotel, which closed in 2020 but has since reopened as one of many migrant hotels. To afford Adams’ migrant hotels scheme, he said New Yorkers will see public services like meals for senior citizens and library hours cut.

