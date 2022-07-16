Monkeypox cases continue to rise in New York City, which is now the epicenter of the national outbreak.

However, the soaring demand for shots has overwhelmed the city’s healthcare system.

Three new mass vaccination sites are opening this weekend at Aviation High School in Queens, the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn, and the Bronx High School of Science.

A new clinic is also opening at NYC Health & Hospitals/Gotham Health, Vanderbilt, on Staten Island.

New Yorkers rush to get monkeypox vaccine

With monkeypox cases rising across New York City, the Health Department is making a major push to get vaccines out, but scheduling has been frustrating for anyone looking to get the shot. FOX 5 NY looks at how this rollout is supposed to be different.

“We have to respond to monkeypox because it’s here, and we need to protect people and we need to get people information and prevention and treatment,” says Mark Harrington, the Executive Director of Treatment Action Group.

The process of scheduling appointments has been frustrating for many New Yorkers.

