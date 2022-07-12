Health officials are looking to work with organizations, representatives, and advocates from LGBTQ community to share resources, answer questions, and get feedback. Dr. Mary Bassett, the state’s health commissioner, and Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the city’s health commissioner, hosted a joint virtual town hall to update the public on the monkeypox outbreak.

NEW YORK – The number of likely monkeypox cases in New York City has once again doubled in a week.

As of Monday, July 11, 223 people in the city have tested positive for orthopoxvirus (see below) and all likely have monkeypox, according to the city’s Health Department. That is up from 111 cases on July 5 and more than quadruple the number from a week prior to that.

“There are likely more cases that have not been diagnosed,” the Health Department said on its website. “Most of these people have not been hospitalized and have recovered on their own.”

The current outbreak is among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men , the Health Department said, but anyone can get and spread monkeypox.

Health officials with the city and the state said they are looking to work with organizations, representatives, and advocates from LGBTQ community to share resources, answer questions, and get feedback.

