The New York Post:

The New York mom who suffered serious head injuries when she plunged down a flight of stairs during an attempted mugging “won’t make it out of this,” her family said, as they plan to donate her organs.

Than Htwe, 58, has remained unconscious at a hospital after undergoing brain surgery in the aftermath of the horrific July 17 attack inside a Chinatown subway station.

Husband Myint Shein and son Kyaw Zaw Hein on Monday said that she would not recover from her injuries.

“We have decided to donate her organs for those who are in need,” the father and son wrote in an update on a since-closed GoFundMe page, that raised $48,140 for the family.

Police are still searching for the brute who left Htwe, an immigrant from Myanmar, on death’s door.

The Brooklyn resident and her 22-year-old son were on their way to her doctor’s office when they were attacked from behind while walking up the stairs in the Canal Street Q train station, cops have said.

More at The New York Post