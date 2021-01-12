The New York Post:

The woman who killed her 5-year-old daughter in a suicide leap from a Manhattan rooftop had been battling depression — and was weaning herself off medication when she jumped, her mom said Monday.

Oksana Patchin, 39, was prescribed three different types of drugs following a bitter split from her husband over the summer, her distraught mother told The Post through tears.

But Patchin recently began breaking the pills into pieces in an effort to stop taking them, said the grieving granny, who gave her name as Anna.

“She was taking less and less,” Anna said with a Ukrainian accent.

“I said to her, ‘Oksana — February, March, you will be finished.’”

It was unclear if Patchin was following a doctor’s orders in reducing the dosages.

Patchin had told friends that she didn’t like taking the medications because they made her feel weird, although none of the friends said she discussed plans to stop taking them, law-enforcement sources said.

The Food and Drug Administration has warned that patients being treated with antidepressants face the risk of “suicidality” and other problems during initial treatment and “at times of dose changes, either increases or decreases.”

Anna — who described her daughter as a loving mom who wanted to overcome her depression — didn’t know what drugs her daughter was taking.

But she said one was a sleep aid that was prescribed after Patchin and her husband separated over the summer and she became depressed.

Cops who visited their Brooklyn apartment on Sunday seized several bottles of medication, Anna said.

“Now police will do exam to see what medicine she took,” she said.

A friend said that Patchin began taking Klonopin and Trazodone in June after seeing a psychiatrist because she was experiencing anxiety and panic attacks.

“She actually became depressed and suicidal after the medications,” said the pal, a 35-year-old woman who asked to remain anonymous.

“From looking at her, after taking those drugs she got worse.” The friend said that Patchin “really regretted starting the medication.”

“She felt she was addicted to them. She was never addicted to anything before.” Recently, the pal also said that Patchin had begun slowly weaning herself off of the drugs with the help of a doctor, and her family and friends believed she was doing better.

Surveillance cameras captured Patchin pacing around the roof of 540 W. 53rd St. in Hell’s Kitchen before she climbed over a safety gate and picked up daughter Olivia around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, police sources have said.

She jumped off and the two plunged 12 stories to the ground.

Mother and daughter were rushed to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

Read more at The New York Post