Jerusalem Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio warned the Jewish community that synagogues that continued to defy coronavirus regulations and hold services would be permanently shut down.While the majority of synagogues have closed in accordance with city orders aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus by limiting social gathering, others have stayed open.

“We’ve had extraordinary, across the board rabbinical support from all the different elements of the Jewish community and the same is true of other faiths as well,” de Blasio said in his Friday news briefing, according to the Jewish Press.



Some synagogues however, are still holding minyanim, a gathering of ten worshipers or more, to hold prayer services.

Read more at The Jerusalem Post