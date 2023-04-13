New York City has hired a rat-catcher for $155,000-a-year, and she’s had a passion for eliminating vermin since she was just ten-years-old.

The appointment of 34-year-old former elementary school teacher Kathleen Corradi was announced by Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday, and comes just months after he was ordered to pay $300 for a rat infestation in his own Brooklyn home.

Corradi has become the first-ever Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation – a position previously dubbed by Adams as ‘rat czar’ – and will lead a team of rodent experts to deal with city’s critical rat problem. Sightings doubled in the last year, according to city data.

Corradi said the city would start by reducing food waste on the streets, and Adams said a ‘rat mitigation zone’ in Harlem would see $3.5million invested into ridding the neighborhood of rodents.

READ MORE