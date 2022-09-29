NYC MAYOR INVITES DUMMIES INTO ELITE HIGH SCHOOLS-FOR SAKE OF ‘DIVERSITY-PUSHES ASIANS ASIDE

New York City is tweaking the controversial high school admissions process — after outrage from some families who said pandemic-era policy changes discounted good grades, education officials announced Thursday.

Schools Chancellor David Banks introduced the new policy, in which the top 15% of students in each school and citywide — with an average GPA of 90 or above — will be given “first access” to screened schools.

“We do believe in high standards,” Banks said at a news conference.

Roughly 20% of students will fall into that top tier, compared to 60% last year. Criteria for admissions will not include state test scores.

Seats not filled by those students will open up to the next tier — for five tiers in total, to be randomly chosen.

Critics of the past changes to the admissions process said it placed students in schools not matched with abilities — and sometimes far away from their homes and across boroughs. School officials said the contentious policy was a result of the pandemic, and aimed to recognize that usual metrics used in admissions had been disrupted during school closures, like attendance and test scores.

