NEW YORK POST:

Mayor Eric Adams wants the NYPD to walk patrols on city subways alone to cover more ground — which would end a safety protocol put in place in the wake of the assassination of two police officers nearly a decade ago.

“We are determined to single patrol,” Adams said Friday morning. “What that is going to allow us to do is now utilize our resources in the omnipresence that we have been talking about.

“When we made every patrol a dual patrol, we cut our department basically in half,” he added.

Adams said the move was not a budget decision but came from Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell’s internal review.

The partnered patrols were initiated in 2014 to add a layer of safety for cops after NYPD Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were ambushed in broad daylight while sitting in a marked police car on a Brooklyn street corner.

It was unclear when the shift would start, but the move was already facing blowback by Friday afternoon from the NYPD’s largest police union in one of its first public criticisms of the Adams administration.

