New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) this week said he is “deeply contemplating” busing New Yorkers to Texas to knock on doors in retaliation for Gov. Greg Abbott (R) sending busloads of illegal immigrants to the blue sanctuary city.

“I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote,” he said during a Tuesday press conference.

“And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of new Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking, because we have to for the good of America,” Adams said. “We have to get him out of office.”

Adams’ threat follows Abbott sending busloads of illegal immigrants to the sanctuary city, prompting the Democrat mayor to deem Abbott’s actions “horrific,” despite Adams’ self-proclaimed devotion to welcoming newcomers “with open arms.”

Gov. Abbott, however, attributed his decision to export illegals to blue sanctuary areas to President Biden’s “continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies.”

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said in an August 5 statement.

