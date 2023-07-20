New York City Mayor Eric Adams has told migrants there is ‘no more room in the city’ as officials start to evict asylum seekers out of shelters despite more buses arriving from southern border.

The city will distribute flyers at the US-Mexico border telling newly arrived migrants to ‘consider another city’ and limit shelter stays for adult asylum seekers to 60 days as the city’s Democratic mayor says it is straining to house them.

The flyers would seek to ‘combat misinformation at the border’ and that the city would help migrants find other housing and ‘take the next step in their journey,’ the office of Mayor Eric Adams said in an announcement on Wednesday.

New York is bound by a decades-old consent decree in a class-action lawsuit to provide shelter for those without homes.

As more migrants have arrived, Adams, who has called the immigration crisis a ‘disaster’, has tried a range of approaches to housing them, from tents to relocating them to other parts of the state.

