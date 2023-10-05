NYC Mayor Eric Adams goes to Mexico to tell migrants that the Big Apple is ‘at capacity’ after 122,000 arrived in the last year

New York City Mayor Eric Adams traveled to Mexico to discourage asylum seekers from traveling to the city because it is ‘at capacity’ as it struggles to accommodate the 122,000 who have arrived in 18 months – in stark contrast to when he personally welcomed them with open arms last year.

‘This is just the beginning of the journey of trying to be on the ground and understand the whole flow of migrant and asylum seekers,’ Adams said last night as he arrived in Mexico City for a four-day trip where he will also travel to Ecuador and Colombia to speak to leaders in those countries.

Later, speaking at the base of a basilica in the city where people often pray before setting out on their journeys, Adams said he hoped to ‘manage expectations’ of migrants setting out on their journeys.

New York City is bucking under the strain of the massive influx of migrants who have overwhelmed its shelter system and strained financial resources – with the cost of accommodating them set to tip $4.7 billion. The staggering cost is equal to the budgets for the city’s sanitation, fire and parks departments combined.

On Tuesday, the desperate mayor also pleaded with a judge to end the city’s longstanding ‘right to shelter’ law, asking that it be void in a state of emergency. The city has been moving to suspend the policy for months under the surge of migrants, arguing the requirement was never intended to be applied to a humanitarian crisis such as the latest influx.

