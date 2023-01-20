New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is pleading with President Joe Biden to “fairly distribute” illegal immigration released into the United States across all cities and towns.

During a speech at the U.S. Conference of Mayors this week, Adams urged the Biden administration to take a series of actions that include amnesty for all illegal aliens living in the U.S., expedited work permits for border crossers, and an equal distribution program that would see newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens sent to all cities and towns across the country.

“Today I am calling for a national response to the asylum seeker crisis, which includes six main points,” Adams said:

A dedicated point-person whose sole focus is overseeing and coordinating our national asylum seeker response, a decompression strategy at the border that establishes a plan for each migrant’s arrival — and creates a system to fairly distribute newcomers regionally, congressional funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to implement that strategy in the places of greatest need, expedited right to work options for asylum seekers who are allowed to enter the country, congressional legislation that provides a clear pathway to residency or citizenship for those who enter this country legally, and nationwide leadership that takes an all-hands-on-deck approach by bringing together nonprofits, the faith-based community, and the private sector, alongside state and local government to meet this challenge. [Emphasis added]

READ MORE