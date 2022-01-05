New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is receiving backlash for a remark he made about “low-skilled workers.”

During a press conference Tuesday, Adams said, “I don’t know if my businesses are sharing with their employees, ‘You are part of the ecosystem of this city.’”

He added, “My low-skilled workers, my cooks, my dishwashers, my messengers, my shoe shine people, those that work in Dunkin’ Donuts, they don’t have the academic skills to sit in the corner office. They need this. We are in this together.”

Several took to Twitter to criticize Adams for his remarks, including Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

“The suggestion that any job is ‘low skill’ is a myth perpetuated by wealthy interests to justify inhumane working conditions, little/no healthcare, and low wages,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Read more at Independent Journal Review