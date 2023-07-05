Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and his lesbian wife have announced their separation after 27 years of marriage in a bizarre New York Times interview.

De Blasio, 62, and Chirlane McCray, 68, divulged a variety of causes for their split – from Covid to the pressure of her previously declared homosexuality. But the couple – who are parents to Chiara, 25 and Dante, 26 – are still going to live together in Brooklyn while seeing other people.

In a fawning interview with the New York Times, where they asked to disclose details of their non-divorce, de Blasio also spoke of his recent decision to start dyeing his hair.

The couple’s choice to split came two months ago, on what the Times described as ‘another stale Saturday night of binge-watching television at their Brooklyn home’, when the former mayor asked his wife: ‘Why aren’t you lovey-dovey anymore?’

De Blasio’s question sparked a reconsideration of their relationship, and the pair determined they would part ways that very same evening.

